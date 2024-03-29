Florida panther darts across Orange County highway in startling video

Why did the Florida panther cross the road? While we might not ever know the answer to that question, Florida wildlife officials want you to let them cross the road safely.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Comission shared a video on social media Friday of a Florida panther seen darting across an Orange County highway. The video, captured on Kim Rivera's dashcam which you can view in the video player above, shows the endangered cat jumping out into the roadway on SR-520 near the Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area in Christmas, Florida, in January 2024.

RELATED: Bobcat spotted swimming off Florida Coast

A Florida panther was spotted darting across SR-520 near the Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area in January 2024. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared this video to spread awareness and remind drivers to stay alert when anima Expand

While the video might be a few months old, the reminder from the FWC is the same: pause for panthers!

ONLY IN FLORIDA: Golfer stunned by alligator chomping on massive turtle that sounded 'like a gun went off'

"Notice the van braking to allow the panther safe passage," FWC said. "This serves as a good reminder that while most panther-vehicle collisions occur in southwest Florida, being an alert driver wherever you are can help keep you, other motorists and wildlife safe."

If you come across an injured, sick or dead panther, report it to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.