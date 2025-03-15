St. Cloud vehicle fire spreads to building, leads to power cut: officials

The Brief Officials said a car hitting a power transformer and catching fire led to the blaze spreading to a nearby building on Saturday afternoon in the St. Cloud area. Fire leaders said the blaze has now been contained, but power has been cut in the area. Reports show that no one was injured in the fire.



Officials said a vehicle hitting a power transformer and catching fire led to the blaze spreading to a nearby building on Saturday afternoon in the St. Cloud area.

However, fire leaders have confirmed that the blaze has now been contained. In order to extinguish the fire, officials said the power had to be temporarily cut and currently still remains off.

Officials said they responded to a fire that started with a car and spread to a nearby building on Saturday afternoon. (Credit: St. Cloud Fire Department)

What led to the fire?

What we know:

The St. Cloud Fire Department said it had multiple units respond to the fire on Saturday afternoon.

Reports show that the fire broke out when a vehicle struck a power transformer and caught fire. The blaze then quickly spread to a nearby building, officials said.

Fire units have confirmed that the blaze has now been contained, and no injuries have been reported.

The Osceola County Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

Officials said that the Orlando Utilities Commission cut power to allow firefighters to extinguish the fire, which caused the traffic signal at U.S. 192 and Old Hickory Tree Road to turn off.

Officials have confirmed that the blaze has now been contained. (Credit: St. Cloud Fire Department)

What we don't know:

The St. Cloud Fire Department said it currently does not know how much longer power will be disconnected.

What you can do:

Officials are asking drivers to navigate the area with caution due to the traffic signal being out.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

