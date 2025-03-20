Ocoee police searching for missing teen: Can you help find him?

The Brief The Ocoee Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Alisander Xavier Henderson. Police say Alisander was last seen around 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at The Oasis at Lake Bennet apartments in Ocoee. Those who have any information on Alisander's location should call detectives at (407) 905-3160.



The Ocoee Police department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Officials say the boy has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

Where is Alisander Xavier Henderson?

What we know:

A missing person report shows Alisander was last seen around 2:22 a.m. March 19 at The Oasis at Lake Bennet apartments in Ocoee.

Alisander is described by police as being a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Reports show he weighs about 130 pounds and is about 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

Police say Alisander was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and gray sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Alisander’s location is asked to call Ocoee Police Department detectives at (407) 905-3160.

Police say 16-year-old Alisander Xavier Henderson was last seen in the early morning hours of March 19. (Credit: Ocoee Police Department)

