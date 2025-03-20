Ocoee police searching for missing teen: Can you help find him?
OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Officials say the boy has been missing since early Wednesday morning.
Where is Alisander Xavier Henderson?
What we know:
A missing person report shows Alisander was last seen around 2:22 a.m. March 19 at The Oasis at Lake Bennet apartments in Ocoee.
Alisander is described by police as being a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Reports show he weighs about 130 pounds and is about 5 feet and 11 inches tall.
Police say Alisander was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and gray sweatpants.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Alisander’s location is asked to call Ocoee Police Department detectives at (407) 905-3160.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ocoee Police Department in a missing person alert on March 19, 2025.