Florida officials unveil website on water quality

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis on Tuesday rolled out a new multi-agency website that will provide water-quality updates, initially focused on waterways in South Florida.

A joint effort of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Health, the website --- protectingfloridatogether.gov --- is touted as serving as a one-stop “dashboard” to report freshwater and saltwater algal blooms, report human illnesses and to view water-testing results.

The water quality information currently provided is for the St. Lucie River, the Caloosahatchee Estuary and Caloosahatchee River and Lake Okeechobee.

The governor, who announced the website in Stuart, said the goal is to eventually provide information on water bodies across the state.