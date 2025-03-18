Florida officials arrest 10 undocumented immigrants registered as sex offenders: reports

The Brief In a major operation focused on public safety among a multitude of organizations, Florida officials said they have arrested 10 undocumented immigrants — each with a criminal history as previously convicted sex offenders. Reports show that those arrested are facing charges including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 16, lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim 12-15 years old, statutory sexual seduction, and solicitation of a child. Border parol agents said they also arrested two men from Cuba — one with a history of violent crime, including a conviction for homicide, and one who was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after he allegedly brutally choked and kicked a small dog.



In a major operation focused on public safety among a multitude of organizations, Florida officials said they have arrested 10 undocumented immigrants — each with a criminal history as previously convicted sex offenders.

The major operation was a collaboration between U.S. Border Patrol (Miami Sector), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Who are the men arrested?

What we know:

Officials said the 10 men arrested were living throughout the Florida Keys.

Those arrested are:

Jose Luis Armenteros Rios

Ramon Gomez

Yoel Diez Fernandez

Toribio Fernandez-Hernandez

Pedro Gonzalez Capas

Jose Tomas-Sierra

Guillermo Garcia

Manuel Ismael Perez

Jonathon Rivera-Enriquez

Leonarda Cancio De La Torre

Osiel Rodriguez-Ortiz (Non-sex offender)

In addition to the 10 registered sex offenders arrested, law enforcement officers said two men from Cuba have been arrested. Documents show that one of the men arrested has a history of violent crime, including a conviction for homicide, while the other was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after he allegedly brutally choked and kicked a small dog.

Florida officials said they have arrested 10 undocumented immigrants — each with a criminal history as previously convicted sex offenders. (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

The organizations involved in the operation said the arrests highlight the "ongoing threat posed by individuals who enter the U.S. illegally with violent criminal backgrounds." They said the operation demonstrates the strength of the partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in tackling the issue.

"Each of these individuals posed a threat to the communities which we live in," said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector. "The Miami Sector Border Patrol remains committed to protecting our communities and enforcing our immigration laws. I am grateful for the work of our agents and law enforcement partners who supported this effort."

What will happen to those arrested?

What's next:

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the men have all been processed and transferred to ICE custody, where they are currently detained pending removal from the United States.

Reports show that those arrested are facing charges including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 16, lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim 12-15 years old, statutory sexual seduction, and solicitation of a child.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: