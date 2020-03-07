Florida nanny accused of breaking 4-month-old's arm, fracturing skull

article

A babysitter is facing child abuse charges after deputies say she broke a 4-month-old infant's arm and skull while taking care of the child in Parkland.

Caitlin Eaddie, 29, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the Sun Sentinel, during her first court appearance this week, Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder stated that a doctor and nurse confirmed the baby’s injuries were from abuse.

“A doctor reviewed the injuries and determined they were not consistent with [Eaddie’s] original explanation of what occurred. The injuries were suffered as a result of physical abuse.”

Eaddie's bond is set at $15,000. A judge also ordered she have no contact with the baby or other children except her own, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Eaddie reportedly bonded out of jail on Thursday. She's charged with aggravated child abuse.