Florida mother and son vanish, family concerned about their wellbeing

A Marion County mother and son have been reported missing after they disappeared a few days before Christmas, deputies said.

Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and her son Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen sleeping in their home in Dunnellon in the 19700 block of SW 109th Place.

The two were gone when family members came home. They haven't heard from the mother and son since.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Ericka Brooks is described as 5'8" and around 180 pounds. Kamarcus Brooks is described as 6'4" and 210 pounds.

Deputies said that due to the lapse of time since the pair has been seen or heard from, there is a concern for their wellbeing.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911.