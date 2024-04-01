Florida mom accused of threatening daughter's classmate, 11, on TikTok: 'Watch ur lil mouth'

article

A Florida mom was arrested after she threatened one of her daughter's classmates on TikTok, according to deputies.

Paola Zarate Lassalle, 28, was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm after deputies were alerted to messages she's accused of sending to an 11-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies met with the 11-year-old girl's mother, who said that her daughter, a sixth grader at Okeechobee Middle School, had issues with Zarate Lassalle's daughter. They were able to "solve their issues" at school, but then the mother noticed her daughter was getting messages on TikTok from two usernames, the affidavit said. These usernames were eventually traced back to Zarate Lassalle and her husband.

The messages started on Jan. 20.

"Wake up lil girl if u want problems u got them f*** you and your momma and u got a dad so yeah b**** f*** with (my daughter) one more time and I promise u your mom and anybody that wants to get they a** whooped let me know because I'll go to ur house don't play with her," one of the messages said.

"watch ur lil mouth is getting beat u better call ur mom because u got serious problems coming ur way dumb a*** let's who's kid u f***** with," said another.

The messages continued in droves, according to the affidavit. Zarate Lassalle allegedly sent over two dozen, including threats to show up at her house and "run up if u bout it," the affidavit continued.

Investigators verified that these TikTok accounts were linked to Zarate Lassalle after receiving information from the social media platform on March 26.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail the next day, and was released less than 24 hours later after posting $15,000 bond.