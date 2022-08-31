Florida Missing Child Alert issued out of Daytona Beach for Skyler Morrison

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach.

Skyler Morrison was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach, Florida. Skyler may be missing her front teeth. Skyler is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds.

Authorities believe the child may be in the company of Ciara Culver. They may also be traveling in a 2019, black Chevrolet Cruze, with Florida tag number FE14U. If located, do not approach them, but instead call 911 or contact law enforcement immediately.