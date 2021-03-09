Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy, may be traveling with 42-year-old man

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 9-year-old boy who they say may be traveling with a 42-year-old man.

John Weldon was last seen on Wednesday, March 3. Mount Dora police believe he is with Daryl Weldon, 42, and they could be traveling out of state, possibly to Colorado or Wisconsin.

Authorities say the two could be in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with the Florida license tag IB14FR.

John is described as 4-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Daryl is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7136 or 911.

