Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Fort Myers; may be with 2 adults

Fort Myers police and authorities across Florida are on the lookout for a missing girl who was last seen Monday and is at the center of a statewide alert.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zainab Hassan, last seen Monday, in the 2200 block of Fowler Street. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, she may be traveling with 56-year-old Yassir Hassan and 48-year-old Tammi Gilbert. Officials have not specified their relationship with the child.

Zainab is described as a Black female, 4 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings with butterflies. She has a scar above her left eyebrow.

Yassir is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Tammi is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or dial 911.