Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 children last seen on Friday

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl from Sebring.

Authorities are looking for Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin. The kids were last seen in the area of Whisper Lake Blvd on Friday.

JJ has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Nette has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4-foot 10-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She may have been wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.