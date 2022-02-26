Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old boy from Dade County

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been activated for a 10-year-old boy out of Dade County.

Investigators said they are looking for Jerman Octelus.

Octelus is 5'01" tall, weighs 116 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on 2/26/2022 in the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court in Miami, wearing a red shirt and black shorts with white stripes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or 9-1-1.