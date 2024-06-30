Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old: FDLE

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 3-year-old out of Jacksonville by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert was issued for Noah Hayes, who was last seen in the area of the 8700 block of Belle Rive Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida. Noah may with 31-year-old Jazmin Graham who is described as a Black woman who weighs 220 pounds and is 5'9".

Noah is described as Black, weighing 60 pounds and standing three feet tall. The two may be traveling in a white 2020 Kia Sportage with a Florida tag number of 05DWTI.

The car has a sticker on the bottom right corner of the rear windshield. They were last seen traveling on I-10 and may be driving to Georgia, the FDLE said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Graham or Noah is asked to call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.