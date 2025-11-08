Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Oviedo

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Darionna Hunter, who was last seen in the 600 block of King Street in Oviedo.

Investigators say Darionna is a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and low-top navy Converse sneakers.

Authorities noted that Darionna may have blue and blonde dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700 or call 911.