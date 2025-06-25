Florida men arrested after hosting alcoholic party with more than 2 dozen kids, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two Florida men have been arrested after they allegedly hosted a party with alcohol involving two dozen kids.
What happened?
What we know:
Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said 24-year-old Carter Jeffries and 19-year-old Christian Gennaro hosted a party on Tuesday night west of DeLand.
Deputies said the party had alcohol, and two dozen minors attended, with some as young as 14 years old.
Authorities said all the kids were safely collected by their parents.
Jeffries, of Casselberry, is facing 24 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as 30 charges of providing alcohol to a person under 21. Tito's bottles were recovered in his backpack.
Gennaro, of DeLand, is also facing 24 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Carter Jeffries, 24, and Christian Gennaro, 19, are both facing multiple charges following the party with minors. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood in a Facebook post on June 25, 2025.