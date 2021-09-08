Florida man wins $1M on scratch-off on same day he opens new auto repair shop

article

It was a good day for one Florida man after opening his new auto repair shop – and winning $1 million the same day!

Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Woodle told Lottery officials that on the same day he and his wife opened the doors to their auto repair shop, he picked up his $1 million winning ticket.

"I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop," Woodle explained. "At the end of our first day I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a Lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!"

Woodle purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540251 U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

