Florida man wins $10 million on Quick Pick ticket purchased at Publix

article

A 66-year-old Florida man is $10 million richer after winning the FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot from a drawing held on July 18.

Reinaldo Leon, of Miami, bought the ticket from the Publix at 16800 North Kendall Drive. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $8,578,753. The store will receive $95,000 as a bonus commission for selling the winning jackpot ticket.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, August 19, at 11:15 p.m. with a $1.5 million jackpot.

More stories:

Tickets to go on sale Wednesday for new drive-thru Halloween attraction coming to Orlando

Advertisement

USF survey: Most Floridians want a statewide mask mandate

$168.5 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix