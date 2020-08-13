$168.5 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix

article

Someone in Florida is $168.5 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot during Wednesday night's drawing.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Publix at 4770 North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

The winner's name has not immediately been announced.

The winning numbers were 2-6-18-36-37 with the Power Ball 21 and PowerPlay 2.

