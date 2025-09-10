Florida man who credited cross necklace with saving his life in shooting, on the mend

The Brief Aiden Perry, 20, continues recovering after a bullet struck his necklace and shattered his arm. Friend Nigel Harris pleaded guilty, receiving probation and 30 days in jail. Perry leans on his faith as doctors weigh whether surgery will be needed.



A Florida man who credits a cross necklace with saving his life after it deflected a bullet continues to recover, while the friend who shot him has been sentenced.

What we know:

Aiden Perry, 20, was shot in June when a friend was handling a firearm. The bullet struck his gold cross necklace before shattering his humerus.

Doctors credit the necklace with saving his life, saying it deflected the bullet away from a fatal trajectory. Perry continues to recover under medical supervision with a compression cast.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Nigel Harris, the man who fired the gun, pleaded guilty Sept. 2. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 30 days in jail, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

What we don't know:

Doctors are still evaluating the extent of Perry’s injuries. A CT scan scheduled for this week or next will determine whether he needs surgery. The long-term impact on Perry’s health and whether he will regain full use of his arm remain uncertain.

The backstory:

Perry described the incident as life-changing, both physically and spiritually. The necklace he had worn as a symbol of faith became a literal shield in the moment of crisis.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Since then, he has relied heavily on that faith during his slow recovery, while navigating the challenges of limited mobility, disrupted daily life, and online college coursework.

What they're saying:

Perry said he has mixed feelings about the sentence but is focused on healing and his faith.

"I’ve forgiven him. It’s just hard when it comes to thinking about my health and about me," Perry said. "Eventually it’ll hopefully be better, but it’s just going to take a while."