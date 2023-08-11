3 lucky Floridians cashed in on million-dollar lottery prizes this week

Floridians cashed in on their luck this week!

Three people are now each $1 million richer after claiming winning Florida Lottery tickets.

Vanessa Tirado Gutierrez claimed a prize worth $1 million in the 500X The CASH scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The 53-year-old woman from DeFuniak Springs purchased the winning ticket at Highway 83 General Store at 4483 Highway 83 North in DeFuniak Springs, which is a city about 60 miles northwest of Panama City.

A Fort Myers woman claimed a $1 million prize in the same scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. Salma Fajardo, 22, purchased the ticket at Publix at 6700 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

Both Gutierrez and Fajardo chose a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

On Friday, Maher Nameh of Palm Coast claimed a $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game. He purchased the winning ticket at J Discount at 1041 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach and chose a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

All stores will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.