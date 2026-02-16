Road closure: Washout affects Eustis' Lakeshore Drive, officials say

The Brief A part of Lakeshore Drive – along Lake Eustis – is closed off as city workers assess a washout area. Lakeshore Drive is closed from Clay Boulevard to Eustis Road, officials said Monday evening around 5 p.m. The assessed damage to the road is not known at this time.



Eustis Police have closed off a portion of Lakeshore Drive due to a hazard.

A part of Lakeshore Drive – along Lake Eustis – is closed off as city workers assess a washout area.

Police said the city's public works department is assessing a washout area.

Where is the road closure?

Lakeshore Drive – along Lake Eustis – is closed from Clay Boulevard to Eustis Road, officials said Monday evening around 5 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area,