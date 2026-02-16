Expand / Collapse search

Road closure: Washout affects Eustis' Lakeshore Drive, officials say

Published  February 16, 2026 5:44pm EST
The Brief

EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis Police have closed off a portion of Lakeshore Drive due to a hazard. 

A part of Lakeshore Drive – along Lake Eustis – is closed off as city workers assess a washout area. 

Police said the city's public works department is assessing a washout area. 

Where is the road closure? 

Lakeshore Drive – along Lake Eustis – is closed from Clay Boulevard to Eustis Road, officials said Monday evening around 5 p.m. 

The public is asked to avoid the area, 

