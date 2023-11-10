Florida man tries to dump fentanyl down drain during drug bust, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A Daytona Beach man was arrested after he attempted to dispose of fentanyl down a kitchen sink during the execution of a search warrant, deputies said.

When Volusia County deputies arrived at the home near Blue Heron Drive, they found 42-year-old Eddie Shine trying to throw fentanyl down a sink.

Detectives have been investigating Shine for the past couple of months and allege he's been responsible for several drug sales throughout the southeast Volusia County area.

During the search warrant execution, detectives said they found 38 grams of powdered fentanyl in a kitchen cabinet along with the fentanyl and water mixture from the kitchen sink plumbing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Shine was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, renting a structure for trafficking fentanyl, destruction of evidence, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $2.6 million bond.