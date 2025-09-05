Florida family runs, hides in car as man threatens them with machete during burglary: Deputies

The Brief Lavern McVay, 29, was arrested on Aug. 31 in the area of East Yellow Poplar Avenue. McVay was allegedly threatening a family with a machete during a burglary. McVay was transported to the Walton County Jail, where he faces numerous felony charges.



A Florida man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened a family with a machete during a burglary.

What we know:

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a call for a burglary in progress on Aug. 31 in the area of East Yellow Poplar Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies encountered 29-year-old Logan Lavern McVay, of DeFuniak Springs, holding a machete.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies said they were able to safely deescalate the situation and secure the weapon without injury.

Further investigation revealed McVay had allegedly entered a neighbor’s shed without permission to charge electronic devices. When confronted by the property owner, officials said McVay became aggressive, threw an object that struck the victim, and made threats to the victim and his family while armed with a machete and shouting racial slurs.

The family said they were able to get away from McVay by locking themselves in a vehicle on the property while McVay continued to make threats and swing the machete, striking and damaging nearby property.

Logan Lavern McVay (Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies placed McVay under arrest at the scene. While being escorted to a patrol car, officials said McVay continued to be combative and used repeated profanities and slurs toward deputies.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

McVay was transported to the Walton County Jail, where he faces numerous felony charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery, obstruction, burglary and utility theft. He was given a $21,000 bond.