Florida man shot, killed his dog because he had no power after Hurricane Milton hit the state: sheriff

A Florida man furious that he had no power days after Hurricane Milton hit the state allegedly fired his gun recklessly inside his house and shot his dog – which later died, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

John F. Burgos, 72, of Rockledge, Florida, was arrested on Oct. 23 and booked into jail on charges of animal cruelty, a felony, and use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and aggravated assault for shooting inside a dwelling, both misdemeanors.

According to Sheriff Ivey, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12 – three days after Hurricane Milton made landfall and knocked power out to millions – Burgos was inside his house, drunk, and mad that he still had no power.

"He's all mad because (the power company) hadn't gotten to him to turn his power back on. So he starts shooting his gun in the house," said Sheriff Ivey in a Facebook Live video. "That's right. This idiot was shooting his gun in the house and shoots and kills his dog."

"Now, if that's not bad enough, he doesn't immediately call 911. He goes over to his neighbor's house, says he couldn't find his phone. No surprise here, alcohol was involved in this," Ivey said, adding that Burgos told 911 dispatchers that he "thinks" he shot his dog.

"No, you knew you shot your dog," Ivey comments.

The man reportedly went back to his house and sat on the porch to wait for deputies. Deputies found the dog, named "Flick," in distress with blood around it, the sheriff said.

Flick was taken to a nearby animal hospital and died.

Burgos is being held on a $17,000 bond, according to jail records.

"You had evil in your heart. You were mad. You couldn't control your emotions. And you were drunk and you killed your dog," Ivey said.

Burgos' only other arrest in Brevard County was for criminal mischief under $200 in June 2011, records show.