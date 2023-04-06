Florida man pulls out machete after bar refuses to let him sing another karaoke song: deputies

article

A Florida man is being accused of pulling out a machete after a Brevard County bar his request to continue singing karaoke at the business was denied.

Travis Jordan, 39, of Cape Canaveral, was arrested and booked into jail on a breach of peace/disorderly conduct charge, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened Sunday night at the Kennedy's Lamp Post Bar on N Atlantic Avenue.

After the suspect pulled out the 18-inch machete, a person at the bar encouraged him to peacefully hand it to her, fearing for the safety of others. During the encounter, bar staff told deputies that "everyone started freaking out."

Jordan eventually handed the machete to the woman, who gave it to the bar staff while she called law enforcement.

When deputies arrived at the bar, they spoke with Jordan, who was described as being in a "very intoxicated state."

During the conversation, Jordan said he was carrying the concealed weapon because he had been threatened two days ago and needed to "stay alert" in order to protect himself, the affidavit stated.

Deputies said he did not receive any threats while at the bar Sunday and had no lawful self-defense reason to pull out the weapon.