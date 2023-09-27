Florida man points gun at ex-girlfriend, punches her multiple time before falling asleep: Deputies

article

A woman was able to escape the wrath of her ex-boyfriend when he fell asleep before assaulting her and pointing a gun at her, deputies said.

Deputies said they arrested 27-year-old Pablo Eduardo Garcia, of Orlando, in Citrus County after he attacked his ex-girlfriend in her Deltona home on September 16 for more than two hours.

Garcia reportedly armed himself with a handgun before punching his ex-girlfriend several times in the face and pointing the gun at her. During a struggle, the gun went off leaving a bullet in the headboard of her bed.

He pointed the gun at her a second time, but the gun jammed. Garcia then ordered the woman to text her landlord in case he heard the shot to let him know everything was OK.

READ: Orlando firefighter accused of assault with a deadly weapon, fire department says

After she texted her landlord, Garcia destroyed her cell phone and Apple Watch by smashing them with his gun. He also blocked the door refusing to allow her to leave and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman during the incident, deputies said.

The woman was able to escape after Garcia fell asleep.

Garcia was booked into the Volusia County Jail for attempted first-degree murder, armed sexual battery, false imprisonment, armed kidnapping with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.