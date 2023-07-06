Florida man nabbed for allegedly robbing 7-Eleven with machete: police

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven store with a machete, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Deric Shropshire was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault, battery and robbery with a weapon, police said. The man is currently on probation for a carjacking in 2009, according to officials.

The alleged robbery took place early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven at 170 N. Nova Road in Ormond Beach. The 30-year-old allegedly entered the store and threatened the cashier with a machete as he demanded all the cash from the store, police said. The clerk opened up both registers and gave all the cash to Shropshire, who fled the 7-Eleven on foot with a little over $200 in cash.

The manager of the 7-Eleven on Nova Road contacted the 7-Eleven down the road at Flomich Street to warn them, but the other manager already recognized the suspect, saying he was there about 25 minutes before the robbery. Other store employees told police they recognized the man, calling him a "regular" who shopped there often.

Photo: Ormond Beach Police DepartmentLeft: Surveillance footage from 170 N/ Nova Road 7-Eleven. Right: Surveillance footage from Flomich St. 7-Eleven about 30 minutes before.

Police arrived to the scene shortly after and began to look for the suspect. He wasn't found in the area, but detectives were able to get a positive ID on Shropshire from the store clerk in a photo lineup using surveillance footage, police said. Police used surveillance footage from around the area to try and piece together his whereabouts, which wasn't hard since the suspect reportedly never changed out of his bright red shorts and blue shirt.

Officials were then able to get an address for Shropshire in South Daytona and a search warrant was obtained and executed that day.

When police arrived at Shropshire's house, they found a screen to a back window open which led them to believe the man jumped out. Inside his house, was an infant who was left alone. South Daytona Police have pending charges for leaving the child home alone.

When police interviewed Shropshire's wife, she said he gave her $100 in cash earlier that day "for rent." She said, however, it was odd since he's never contributed to rent before.

Inside his car, police found a machete sheath inside the trunk.

Shropshire was found at Beville Road and Golfview Boulevard, where he was taken into custody.

Shropshire was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains without bond.