Florida man killed in I-95 crash; Woman arrested for DUI with girl, 4, in vehicle, FHP says

The Brief A 24-year-old Florida man was killed early Monday morning on southbound I-95, near mile marker 204, after his 2018 Infinity Q50 left the road and hit a guardrail, FHP said. Debris from that crash hit a 2026 Volkswagen Taos, which was driving behind the 2018 Infinity Q50. FHP arrested that driver, 49-year-old Cynthia Willis, of Palm Coast, under suspicion of DUI. FHP said she had a 4-year-old girl in the backseat. Neither were hurt.



A 24-year-old Florida man was killed early Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2018 Infinity Q50 was traveling south on I-95, near mile marker 204, which is south of State Road 528, when he drove off the road and crashed into a guardrail. That man died at the scene, FHP said. His name was not released, but FHP said he was from Rockledge.

FHP: Woman arrested for DUI with 4-year-old in vehicle

FHP said there was another vehicle traveling behind the Infinity Q50 that was hit by debris from the crash. No one in that vehicle was hurt. However, FHP arrested the driver, identified as 49-year-old Cynthia Willis, of Palm Coast, under suspicion of DUI.

According to FHP, Willis had a 4-year-old girl in the vehicle with her.

No other details were released.