Florida man hauled stolen I-4 utility pole atop his sedan, troopers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers say a Lakeland man spotted with a metal utility pole atop his sedan had been turned away from a recycling facility after stealing the large pole.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fallen pole was stolen from westbound Interstate 4, just east of I-75. Witnesses reported seeing a motorist load the pole onto his 1997 Toyota Camry.
Troopers say Douglas Allen Hatley of Lakeland drove the pole to a recycling facility on Harney Road, only to be turned away for not having proper documentation for it.
Photo via FHP
Around 11 a.m. today, troopers spotted the Camry – and the pole – along North 50th Street in east Tampa, near State Road 60.
Hatley, 71, was arrested on a charge of grand theft.
Douglas Hatley (HCSO photo)