Florida man hands deputy driver’s license with meth on it during traffic stop: Sheriff Grady Judd

A Polk County deputy got more than he bargained for during a recent traffic stop.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a deputy pulled over Robert Brush because he was driving with an obstructed license tag.



"Well, that’s no big deal unless, of course, you’ve got meth in your car, meth in your waistband, and, oh, by the way, when the nice deputy stops to ask for your driver’s license and stops to tell you that you’ve got an obstructed tag, and you hand him you driver’s license and there’s methamphetamine on the edges of your driver’s license that you hand the deputy," stated Sheriff Judd. "You can’t make this stuff up."

The sheriff says Brush is no stranger to law enforcement. He’s been locked up in the Polk County Jail dozens of times and has been to state prison once, according to Judd.

"After all, when you advertise that you’ve got a bad license on your car, and then you got meth on your driver’s license, you’re just asking for trouble," Sheriff Judd stated. "If you’re talking about a crazy criminal, here he is, and he’s locked up in jail."