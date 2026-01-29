Brevard Schools to cut staffing by 7% after low enrollment impacts budget, district says

The Brief The Brevard County School district will implement a 7% staffing reduction after experiencing low enrollment. The district said open positions and non-school positions will be cut first. Classroom teaching positions, which are tied to enrollment, won't be affected unless class size requirements are not met.



The Brevard County school district is undergoing a staffing reduction that could impact school employees next school year.

What we know:

In a letter to Brevard Public School employees, the school board said the school district is reducing staffing by seven percent. These changes would take effect next school year – 2026-2027 – as school employees were given notice this week.

Many staff reductions will be achieved through open positions and retirements.

"BPS remains focused on protecting teaching, learning, and the staff who support students every day," a school spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 on Jan. 29.

What caused the decision to reduce staffing?

Florida public schools have declined in student enrollment, causing a reduction in funding to Brevard County schools.

Though the district has attempted to adjust its budget and has reduced spending to not impact personnel, "as we prepare the budget for the coming school year, that will no longer be the case," the letter said.

Who is impacted by the staffing reduction?

Employee salaries and benefits are more than 80% of district expenditures, the school board.

"Each district department has been tasked with a 7% reduction in staffing costs for next year," the letter said. Non-school positions will be affected by reductions first. Some reductions will be achieved by eliminating vacant positions. However, some filled positions will also be eliminated.

Classroom teaching positions are tied to enrollment and class size requirements, the district said, saying, that these jobs could be affected if there's not enough students to fill the class.

"The goal will be to get leaner in these departments, while still maintaining support to schools," the letter said.