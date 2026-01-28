Man found shot outside gas station in Orange County, deputies say

The Brief A man in his 40s was found shot outside a gas station on East Colonial Drive. Deputies responded to 7-Eleven after reports of a shooting and found the injured man. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man was found shot outside a gas station in Orange County early Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on East Colonial Drive, near Bonneville Drive, around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting investigation is ongoing.