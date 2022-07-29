Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at Deltona courthouse, deputies say

article

A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeBary, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said the courthouse's magnetometer went off as Austin W. Irvine, 26, walked through on Friday morning. He was asked to walk through a second time and it went off again, alerting to the area around his feet.

His shoes were put through the X-ray and an eight-inch knife was found inside the soul of the right shoe, the sheriff's office said. Irvine reportedly told a deputy that he did not know the knife was in the shoe and said the shoes were not his. It's unclear why he was at the courthouse.

He was arrested and booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon into a courthouse.