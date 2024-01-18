Florida man facing death penalty after being accused of killing his estranged wife: officials

State Attorney Andrew Bain held a press conference on Thursday morning to announce that Cory Hill,51, has been indicted for first-degree murder for the killing of his 37-year-old estranged wife, Shakeira Rucker. The incident happened back in November, and Hill was initially considered a "person of interest."

Rucker was reported missing out of Winter Springs last November by her family. Deputies later discovered her body in a storage unit in Apopka.

Hill became a suspect and was subsequently charged with her murder.

Officials are seeking the death penalty in the case, based on "two statutory aggravators" including a cold, calucated method and Hill's prior violent conviction for second-degree murder.