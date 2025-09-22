Florida man faces life in prison after stabbing girlfriend with steak knife in apartment near kids: Officials

The Brief Farel Torres, 38, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. Torres is accused of stabbing his girlfriend with a steak knife in their apartment near their children. Officials say Torres called police after the incident and said, "I stabbed her in the head … I stabbed her ‘cause I was mad.'"



A Florida man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and faces up to life in prison after he stabbed his girlfriend with a steak knife in their apartment near their children, officials say. Following the incident, the man allegedly called police and said, "I stabbed her in the head … I stabbed her ‘cause I was mad.'"

Man found guilty of second-degree murder

Latest updates:

A Casselberry man who stabbed his girlfriend, left her body on their bedroom floor and then drove their children to school has been convicted of murder, according to the Office of the State Attorney 18th Judicial Circuit.

Farel Torres, 38, told jurors at his trial that the incident happened in a fit of passion – possible reasons for manslaughter charges instead of murder. However, prosecutors presented evidence that Torres maliciously killed his girlfriend, 34-year-old Vanessa Santiago, and seemed to prepare for it by retrieving the knife from a kitchen drawer and disabling a security camera in the bedroom.

After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for 14 minutes on Sept. 18 before finding Torres guilty of second-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison.

Domenick Leo, Jacob Polk and Sarah Mian were the Seminole County prosecutors on the case.

What's next:

Circuit Judge Melanie Chase had scheduled Torres' sentencing for Nov. 5.

What they're saying:

"Abuse is not about love, abuse is about control, and we successfully took that control away from the defendant," Mian said.

"While there is nothing that can replace the loss of a loved one, it is our hope that obtaining justice for Vanessa will help the healing process for her dear family," Leo said.

"No child should have to experience that type of loss," Polk said. "I’m just glad that Vanessa has a close-knit family that have leaned on their faith in God to help them through this grieving process."

Farel Torres, 38, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. (Credit: Office of the State Attorney 18th Judicial Circuit)

What led to Torres' arrest?

The backstory:

On May 29, 2024, officials say Torres killed Santiago with a steak knife in their apartment off State Road 436 and Winter Woods Boulevard.

Officials said video evidence showed that Torres and Santiago’s two children were home to hear the fighting and stabbing — and one boy walked in on the act before Torres ushered him out of the room.

Investigators say mobile-phone data showed that after taking the children to school that morning, Torres returned to the apartment and searched through Santiago’s phone, opening her Instagram account, copying her credit card information and transferring funds from her bank account to his. He then called family before calling the police to report himself.

Torres, who officials said sounded hysteric, called police and told dispatchers, "I stabbed her in the head … I stabbed her ‘cause I was mad.'" He said he had recklessly killed Santiago during an argument.

Santiago had reported Torres to the police once before for domestic violence. Santiago said she was breaking up with him and kicking him out of the apartment that she leased and paid for.