Florida man faces charges in 2022 Flagler County vehicle burglary spree

The Brief A nearly two-year investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office led to an arrest warrant for Levi Ayers, 22, of Palatka, after DNA evidence linked him to a series of vehicle burglaries in Palm Coast in April 2022. Ayers, currently jailed in Putnam County, faces multiple burglary and theft charges and will be transferred to Flagler County once his case there is resolved.



A nearly two-year investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries in Flagler County has led to an arrest warrant for a second suspect, according to authorities.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced that Levi Ayers, 22, of Palatka, was identified through DNA evidence left at the scene of one of the crimes.

He is accused of taking part in burglaries that occurred between April 24 and April 30, 2022.

The backstory:

Detectives began investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into, and a car was stolen in Palm Coast.

Several stolen credit cards were later used in Putnam County, leading investigators to identify a suspect vehicle. Authorities linked the vehicle to De’Omonte Baker, then 19, of Hastings.

Baker was arrested on May 4, 2022, and charged with multiple offenses, including burglary of an occupied conveyance, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and petit theft, the sheriff’s office said.

Following Baker’s arrest, detectives identified Ayers as a second suspect. A latex glove recovered from the stolen vehicle was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA analysis, which ultimately linked Ayers to the crime.

"Early in the investigation, our detectives believed that they had identified the second suspect, but they needed the DNA results to prove the case," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "As expected, the results came back and confirmed they were right. After almost a two-year investigation, this dirtbag can finally be held accountable for his crimes."

Ayers was arrested on February 11 and is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail. Once his case in Putnam County is resolved, he will be transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility to face charges in Flagler County.

He is charged with eight counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, burglary while armed with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

