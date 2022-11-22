Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand

A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when the tragic accident happened.

Authorities said a nearby woman heard the chainsaw idling but didn’t see Clancy. She later found him pinned under the large limb and began screaming for help.

Deputies said several people stepped up to lift the limb off of Clancy after hearing calls for help. They rolled him away from the tree and attempted to perform CPR.

Volusia County Fire rescue responded to the area and pronounced Clancy dead.

Detectives and the medical examiner responded to the scene and found nothing suspicious and preliminary indications were that an accident had occurred.