A Winter Haven man is facing several charges after he crashed a stolen car on I-4 on Friday after the engine was turned off by OnStar, deputies said.

On Oct. 6, Jacob Thompson, 23, reportedly stole a 2022 Cadillac SUV from a Pilot Travel Center in Lake Wales. Thompson was being tracked by OnStar the moment he stole the car, an arrest affidavit shows.

A manager at the Pilot told deputies Thompson was scheduled for a job interview at the store.

Polk County deputies were made aware that Thompson was approaching Ernie Caldwell Blvd and Highway 27. Once Thompson spotted one of the deputy's unmarked car, he began accelerating and turned onto the on-ramp of I-4.

During the chase, Thompson reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph to which OnStar advised they were going to shut the engine off.

The deputy chasing Thompson slowed down and watched him lose control of the car – since the vehicle suddenly shut off – and crash into the right-hand guardrail, causing the car to flip, arrest records show.

Thompson then got out of the car and began running before he was detained after a short struggle, deputies said.

He faces several felonies and is also on felony probation for burglary and assault.