Florida man convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 stabbing death of teen girl

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The Brief A jury found Anas Muhammad, now 21, guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the November 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. Paola Pagan had left her Kissimmee apartment to head to school when she was stabbed, officials said. She died at the hospital. Muhammad, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was later charged as an adult with first-degree murder. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 2026.



Anas Muhammad was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the November 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Paulo Pagan.

Police said Muhammad, then 17, and Pagan – described as estranged friends – lived at the same apartment complex in Kissimmee. Police said Muhammad stabbed Pagan at the apartment complex, moments after she left to head to school. She attended Osceola High School.

Muhammad, now 21, was charged as an adult in Pagan's death. Police said Muhammad was initially interviewed as a character witness, but ultimately confessed to killing her.

According to previous FOX 35 reporting, Muhammad had allegedly expressed thoughts about killing someone before.

He did not appear to show any reaction moments after the jury delivered its verdict. The judge ordered Muhammad to remain in jail until his sentencing, which was scheduled for October 9.

What they're saying:

"This verdict holds the defendant accountable for taking the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan-Malave, whose future was stolen in an act of unimaginable violence," said State Attorney Monique Worrell in a written statement.

"While today's verdict delivers justice, it also serves as a heartbreaking reminder that two families have lost their children. Paola's family continues to grieve the daughter they loved, and another young life has been forever defined by a senseless and irreversible decision. Our hearts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we hope today's outcome brings Paola's loved ones a measure of peace and closure," she said.