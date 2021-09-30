Florida man confesses to strangling woman in 2011; ‘couldn’t live with the guilt’

article

A Manatee County man walked into the sheriff’s office yesterday and allegedly told deputies he’d found religion and was there to confess to a decade-old murder.

It was back in December of 2011 when a motorcyclist spotted the partially clothed body of Nicole Rose Scott at the end of University Boulevard in the Lakewood Ranch area. Investigators later determined through that the 29-year-old had been strangled and likely dropped off in the wooded area several days before her body was found.

Neighbors at the apartment complex where Scott once lived in Sarasota told FOX 13 at the time that she was nice and quiet.

"You don't want to see this happen to anybody," one offered. "It's a shame."

They especially felt sorry for her family.

"She would come and go and bothered nobody."

Benjamin Moulton was among those deputies spoke to while investigating the murder, but they say he denied any involvement and detectives lacked enough evidence to link him to the crime.

Through the years the trail went cold, despite detectives’ efforts – until Wednesday.

Photo via MCSO

Deputies say Moulton, now 43, walked into the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center and told deputies that he was, in fact, the person who killed Nicole Scott.

In a meeting with homicide detectives, Moulton allegedly explained that he killed her in a fit of rage and provided other details about the case that were never released to the public. He also told detectives he had since "found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore."

Moulton has now been charged with first-degree murder.

This is a developing story; stay with FOX 13 for more.

