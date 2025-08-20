Florida man clings to hood of car speeding down road, drivers watch in horror: 'Really scary'

The Brief A man was caught on camera clinging to the hood of a car while it drove down State Road 520 in Cocoa. Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute in the Wawa parking lot and quickly escalated. The female driver has now been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.



Man spotted on hood of car

What we know:

Several traffic lanes were closed down on S.R. 520 near Fiske Boulevard early Tuesday morning while the Cocoa Police Department investigated the incident.

A small white vehicle had a busted-out windshield and other damage after police say a man got on the hood and held on while the female driver drove away.

The reckless driving incident was reported by several drivers who called 911. Two vehicles that weren’t involved in the original dispute were hit when the female drove recklessly down the road. The car eventually crashed into a sign when the man was thrown off and run over, according to Cocoa police.

The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition because of head trauma, and the female driver was also taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Woman arrested following incident

Dig deeper:

According to an official arrest affidavit, the incident began as a domestic dispute in the Wawa parking lot and quickly escalated.

Witnesses said the driver of the car, Dugblis Rojas Jimenez, is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Jimenez is currently being held on no bond.

Dugblis Rojas Jimenez. (Credit: Brevard County Jail)

‘Really scary’

What they're saying:

Eyewitnesses said they couldn’t believe what happened during rush hour traffic.

"This is a main strip of road from Cocoa to Merritt Island, so it was just really scary," Stephanie Blake, who saw the accident after dropping her kids off at school, said.

"I just heard the crash and screeching, and I saw the car out of control," Michelle Laroe, who heard the accident and saw the crash being cleaned-up, said.

"Both are in the hospital," Yvonne Martinez, who’s the public information officer for the Cocoa Police Department, said. "The man was airlifted. He’s in critical condition with head injuries. She was also taken to the hospital by ambulance."