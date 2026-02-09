Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures this week

The Brief Wamer weather has returned to Central Florida this week. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 70s. Rain could be in the forecast for the weekend.



Patchy fog is possible in a few spots this morning, mostly in sections of Brevard and Volusia counties.

This will gradually clear up by 8-9 a.m. at the latest. Temperatures are still on the chilly side, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most.

However, a few isolated areas are down into the mid 30s. We'll expect a big and dramatic warm-up as we head into the afternoon hours.

With the help of mostly sunny skies, highs today will climb into the mid 70s inland and closer to the upper 60s along the coast.

Temperatures won't be quite as cool overnight. Plan for lows to dip down into the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Warm weather the rest of the week

Temperatures will continue to climb for the rest of the work week.

Our average high in Orlando is 74°, and we'll be multiple degrees above that just about every single day and into the weekend as highs soar into the mid and upper 70s.

By Thursday and Friday, highs will be near 80 degrees. We look to stay mostly dry as well until changes arrive this weekend. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise for Saturday and Sunday, which isn't ideal given it's the Daytona 500 weekend.

A cold front is set to move into the Sunshine State, but exactly when and how strong it will be is still uncertain. Since we're still nearly a week away, there are many details that have yet to come into focus.

Timing is one of the most important factors, and it's too soon to say whether rain will impact the race. Stay tuned over the coming days as we're able to analyze more and better data to fine-tune the forecast details.