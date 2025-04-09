Florida man caught living with mother's dead body, told police she was out of town: SPPD

The Brief St. Petersburg police are investigating after a man was found living with the decomposing body of his 92-year-old mother, whom he claimed was visiting a friend. Michael Moulton, 67, was arrested on an outstanding 2013 warrant, and authorities say further charges may follow.



A St. Petersburg man was found living with his mother's decomposing body, according to police.

Told police she was visiting a friend

The backstory:

The St. Petersburg Police Department received a call on April 6 from the landlord of the building asking for a well-being check for 92-year-old Susan King, the mother of 67-year-old Michael Moulton, who he had not heard from in several months.

When police arrived at the home, they spoke with Moulton, who told officers that his mother was visiting a friend and wouldn't be back for another day or two.

What they're saying:

When officers returned the following day, April 7, they searched the home and found King. However, she was not alive, and her body was "in an advanced stage of decomposition."

According to the report, the preliminary autopsy results did not show signs of trauma or foul play.

Arrested on 2013 charges

CREDIT: St. Petersburg Police Department

What's next:

Moulton was arrested on a 2013 warrant for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

This is an active investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.

