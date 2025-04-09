Florida man caught living with mother's dead body, told police she was out of town: SPPD
ORLANDO, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man was found living with his mother's decomposing body, according to police.
Told police she was visiting a friend
The backstory:
The St. Petersburg Police Department received a call on April 6 from the landlord of the building asking for a well-being check for 92-year-old Susan King, the mother of 67-year-old Michael Moulton, who he had not heard from in several months.
When police arrived at the home, they spoke with Moulton, who told officers that his mother was visiting a friend and wouldn't be back for another day or two.
What they're saying:
When officers returned the following day, April 7, they searched the home and found King. However, she was not alive, and her body was "in an advanced stage of decomposition."
According to the report, the preliminary autopsy results did not show signs of trauma or foul play.
Arrested on 2013 charges
What's next:
Moulton was arrested on a 2013 warrant for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.
This is an active investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the St. Petersburg Police Department.