Florida man arrested in undercover operation after trying to meet up with 14-year-old, deputies say

Seminole County deputies made an arrest Thursday after a man attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old, according to an arrest report.

Undercover law enforcement utilized a persona of a 14-year-old girl on social media. Through this platform Cristian Marquez Collantes, 26, communicated with the minor. Collantes asked for a picture, and continued to engage in explicit conversation, and expressed that he wanted to engage in sexual activity.

According to the arrest report, Collantes recognized and acknowledged the age of the child.

Collantes then agreed to meet with the minor with at an undisclosed location. Collantes arrived around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and was taken into custody upon arrival.

The 26-year-old was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility where he is being held with a bond of $70,000.

Collantes is facing charges of "obscene communication travel to meet after use computer to lure child", and attempt to transmit harmful material to a minor.