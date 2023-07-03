Florida man arrested for shooting 2 during fight outside Melbourne nightclubs, police say

article

A Brevard County man was arrested for shooting two people following a fight outside nightclubs in downtown Melbourne back in May, according to police.

Nathaniel Spates Jr. 36, of Palm Bay, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Spates as the alleged shooter who gravely injured two people and nearly struck a third victim during the early morning hours of May 6.

As Spates was leaving the shooting scene on E. New Haven Avenue, he was hit by return gunfire and seriously hurt by another person involved.