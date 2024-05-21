1 dead, 1 hurt after being hit by car in West Melbourne, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after they were both struck by a vehicle in West Melbourne Sunday night.

Police said the crash happened at 9:01 p.m. in the area of US 192 and Meadowlane Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the two people lying in the road suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to a local hospital where the man, later identified as Bernard Aloyious Letzinger, 45, of West Melbourne, died of his injuries.

As of Monday, the woman was listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the West Melbourne Police Department at 321-723-9673.