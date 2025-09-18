Florida man arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at his ex and her new boyfriend

The Brief The Orlando Police Department (OPD) responded to a civil dispute involving children and domestic battery earlier this month. Arturo Arrieta-Alvardo, 31, was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Arrieta-Alvardo is facing charges including attempted murder, armed residential burglary, shooting into an occupied structure, battery and criminal mischief.



A Florida man has been arrested on several attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend earlier this month in Osceola County.

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) responded to a civil dispute involving children and domestic battery on Sept. 7 at a complex off South Semoran Boulevard in Osceola County.

Once police arrived at the scene, they said they spoke with a woman and her boyfriend who said the father of the woman's children, 31-year-old Arturo Arrieta-Alvardo, had arrived at the home spontaneously and forced his way in while dropping off the two children.

The boyfriend said that the night prior to the incident, he had woken up to a flashlight in his face and saw Arrieta-Alvardo pushing his girlfriend to the ground. The boyfriend said he confronted Arrieta-Alvardo, which is when Arrieta-Alvardo allegedly punched him before then running away.

Arrieta-Alvardo allegedly then moved to the back sliding door and began banging on the glass. The couple said they then heard what they believed to be a gunshot, and Arrieta-Alvardo again proceeded to enter the house.

The couple called the police, and Arrieta-Alvardo fled from the scene.

Although the woman said Arrieta-Alvardo was on the lease, she said they do not live together and had separated in February.

Officers at the scene reported seeing damage to the rear patio door, as well as footprints, blood and glass around the entryway.

Arrieta-Alvardo was arrested and is facing charges including attempted murder, armed residential burglary, shooting into an occupied structure, battery and criminal mischief.

Arturo Arrieta-Alvardo