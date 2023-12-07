'Hoax device' found outside Seminole County courthouse, authorities say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A suspicious device was reported outside the Criminal Justice Center in Seminole County on Thursday morning, prompting the area to be blocked off for a period of time as authorities investigate, according to a spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The Ordinance Disposal Team determined the suspicious device was a "hoax device" placed outside the Criminal Justice Center. The call came in at around 6:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Eslinger Way has since reopened as authorities continue their investigation.

It still remains unclear at this time who is responsible for the "hoax device."

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.