Florida man accused of leaving puppy outside for days without food, water before its death: 'Sickening'

A Florida man was arrested after one of his dogs, a Chihuahua puppy, died after it was found on the side of the road, according to deputies. Detectives later found out that the dog's owner, Thomas Byers, had allegedly left the puppy outside for several days in a kennel without food or water.

The 65-year-old was arrested and charged with animal abandonment and aggravated animal cruelty on Sunday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Third Avenue in Fort Myers to investigate a possible animal cruelty case, and when they arrived, a neighbor told them that a Chihuahua puppy was found on the side of a nearby road, the sheriff's office said.

The dog passed away despite first responders' attempts to render aid.

Thomas Byers was arrested and charged with animal abandonment and aggravated animal cruelty. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies met with Byers at his home, where they found a second Chihuahua in a kennel outside. The puppy was surrendered and Byers was taken into custody.

A chihuahua was found in Thomas Byers' home. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

He remains at the Lee County Jail on $5,000 bond, arrest records show.

"Leaving animals outside in the heat with no food or water is sickening," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "I won't tolerate this kind of abuse and will make certain this man never owns an animal again."